Rome's Fiumicino airport launches online duty free shopping service

Travellers can choose from 9,000 products online and pick up at the airport.

Passengers travelling through Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport, better known as Fiumicino, can reserve online duty free products which they can collect and pay for in person.

The new Shop&Fly service, announced on Tuesday, is the latest digital initiative to be offered by Rome's airport management company Aeroporti di Roma (AdR).

The service will allow travellers to browse online through the 9,000 products available on the shopping section of the AdR website, before reserving their purchases which they can then collect and pay for directly at designated counters in the airport's duty free stores.

The available items include a large range of perfumes and cosmetics, food and wine, and toys, from more than 600 top brands on sale in the Lagardère Travel Retail’s Aelia Duty Free stores.

The new offer includes a 10 per cent discount for online orders compared to purchases made directly in store.

The Shop&Fly service, realised in partnership with ADR and its partner brands, will be available to passengers departing from Fiumicino for all destinations or arriving from an Italian or Schengen destination.

In addition, all ITA Airways passengers, even those coming from a non-Schengen destination, can avail of the online shopping service.

Other services offered by the airport's e-shopping platform includes Personal Shopper (to reserve luxury products in advance before paying at the boutique), Book a Table (to reserve a table in the airport's restaurants) and Take away and Fly (to purchase a meal online and collect it at the airport).

Italy's only airport with a Skytrax rating of 5 stars for its excellent quality of services, Fiumicino was recently rated the best airport in Europe for the quality of services it offers to passengers, for the seventh year in a row.

Photo credit: bellena / Shutterstock.com.