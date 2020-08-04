Seeking part time Caregiver

Wanted from September 2020: A part time Caregiver from September 2020 to June 2021, to work with and support the needs of a girl with Cerebral Palsy in our senior school at La Storta. The girl is bright and intelligent, and is very sociable. For her, cerebral palsy means limited control over voluntary movements (she uses a wheelchair), and difficulty articulating clear speech sounds (she uses a communication aid).

Post: To work for two hours every day (Monday to Friday) at lunchtimes, to support another Caregiver at lunchtime and in bathroom routines. Again, some safe handling and lifting will be required, as will assistance with personal hygiene routines.

Training will be provided to support the duties of the position. More information about the student is available from Trevor Bestall, Director of Student Support Services at trevor.bestall@stgeorge.school.it

Please complete the Application for Employment form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it and insert the title CAREGIVER 2020 in the object of your email

The closing date for applications is: August 22nd 2020
