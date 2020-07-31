Reliable and affordable scooter for sale

On sale (for a friend moving out of Rome): excellent no-nonsense scooter that will take you anywhere in Rome and beyond in no time, without spending a lot of money on parts or repairs etc - very common brand and model.

Just passed the road-test: certificate valid for another 2 years. It's not brand new, but very sturdy and always excellently maintained by a certified mechanic, from whom it was bought in 2018. Comes with windscreen, top case, wheel lock, and two sets of keys. Excellent overall condition, new rear tyre; only some small damage to the leather of the seat.

When interested, call 3205663820 or e-mail to constantinopel3110@gmail.com. On show in Monteverde, conveniently near the train station. Transfer of property ("passaggio di proprietà") at the cost of the buyer.