Jaguar x-type

A REAL SORE THUMB!!!

BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL UK (RIGHT DRIVING SIDE) 2005 JAGUAR X-TYPE, FULL OPTIONAL model:

leather seats, 8-inch touch screen, cd player with 6 cd charger, gps, parking sensors, steering wheel control, heated front seats, heated windshield for quick defrosting and much more.

Sequential BRC LPG system with 64-liter toroidal bottle just replaced, so valid for the next 10 years, placed in the wheel compartment.

NO POLLUTION LIMITATIOS SO YOU CAN DRIVE IN THE CITY!!!

REGURARLY REGISTERED IN ITALY

The car was fully serviced last April, including the cleaning of the petrol injectors and, at the same time, the car passed the MOT (next inspection March 2023) and freshly polished.

The condition of the car is excellent, very small signs in the body, ENGINE IN VERY GOOD CONDITION.

90% summer tires with alloy wheels.

Possibility of 90% winter tires with original alloy rims (price apart)

Property tax paid until October 2022.

General Info

Price info 3200
Email address rosario.guzzetta@gmail.com
Image Gallery
