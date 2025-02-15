Sinner Accepts Three Months Suspension After WADA Settlement

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), agreeing to a three-month suspension following a positive test for Clostebol. This decision allows him to avoid a hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Details of the Suspension

How the Case Unfolded

Impact and Lessons from the Case

Sinner’s suspension runs from, meaning he will be, scheduled to begin on. WADA acknowledged that Sinner had no intention toby using the prohibited substance.Sinner responded to the ruling by stating: “I accept responsibility for my staff.”The doping case began in, when Sinner testedduring two anti-doping controls. Initially, an independent tribunal under the, determining that the substance had been inadvertently administered via aused to treat a hand injury. The treatment had been provided by, who was unaware that the spray contained a banned substance.However,, arguing that a sanction was necessary under the strict liability principle.By accepting the settlement, Sinnerat CAS and will return in time for major clay-court tournaments, including.This case highlights the importance of, as they are held accountable for any violations—even if unintentional. Sinner’s situation serves as a reminder of thein professional sports and the need for meticulous oversight in an athlete’s medical care.

Ph: Janet McIntyre / Shutterstock.com