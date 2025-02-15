Sinner Accepts Three Months Suspension After WADA Settlement

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), agreeing to a three-month suspension following a positive test for Clostebol. This decision allows him to avoid a hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Details of the SuspensionSinner’s suspension runs from February 9 to May 4, 2025, meaning he will be eligible to compete at the Italian Open in Rome, scheduled to begin on May 7. WADA acknowledged that Sinner had no intention to gain a competitive advantage by using the prohibited substance.Sinner responded to the ruling by stating: “I accept responsibility for my staff.”
How the Case UnfoldedThe doping case began in March 2024, when Sinner tested positive for Clostebol during two anti-doping controls. Initially, an independent tribunal under the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him of any wrongdoing, determining that the substance had been inadvertently administered via a medicated spray used to treat a hand injury. The treatment had been provided by his physiotherapist, who was unaware that the spray contained a banned substance.However, WADA appealed the ITIA decision, arguing that a sanction was necessary under the strict liability principle.
Impact and Lessons from the CaseBy accepting the settlement, Sinner avoids further legal proceedings at CAS and will return in time for major clay-court tournaments, including the Italian Open and Roland Garros.This case highlights the importance of athletes carefully monitoring the substances used by their medical and support teams, as they are held accountable for any violations—even if unintentional. Sinner’s situation serves as a reminder of the strict anti-doping regulations in professional sports and the need for meticulous oversight in an athlete’s medical care.
Ph: Janet McIntyre / Shutterstock.com
