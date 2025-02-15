11.2 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 15 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Temple PRE - 1920x116
Temple PRE - 1920x116
Temple PRE - 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sinner Accepts Three Months Suspension After WADA Settlement
News Sport Top stories

Sinner Accepts Three Months Suspension After WADA Settlement

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), agreeing to a three-month suspension following a positive test for Clostebol. This decision allows him to avoid a hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Details of the Suspension

Sinner’s suspension runs from February 9 to May 4, 2025, meaning he will be eligible to compete at the Italian Open in Rome, scheduled to begin on May 7. WADA acknowledged that Sinner had no intention to gain a competitive advantage by using the prohibited substance.Sinner responded to the ruling by stating: “I accept responsibility for my staff.”

How the Case Unfolded

The doping case began in March 2024, when Sinner tested positive for Clostebol during two anti-doping controls. Initially, an independent tribunal under the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him of any wrongdoing, determining that the substance had been inadvertently administered via a medicated spray used to treat a hand injury. The treatment had been provided by his physiotherapist, who was unaware that the spray contained a banned substance.However, WADA appealed the ITIA decision, arguing that a sanction was necessary under the strict liability principle.

Impact and Lessons from the Case

By accepting the settlement, Sinner avoids further legal proceedings at CAS and will return in time for major clay-court tournaments, including the Italian Open and Roland Garros.This case highlights the importance of athletes carefully monitoring the substances used by their medical and support teams, as they are held accountable for any violations—even if unintentional. Sinner’s situation serves as a reminder of the strict anti-doping regulations in professional sports and the need for meticulous oversight in an athlete’s medical care.

Ph: Janet McIntyre / Shutterstock.com

6 Nations 2025
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Sport

Rome museums free for Six Nations ticket holders

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

How to get to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma set to open new stadium in 2028

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's rugby team celebrates 25 years in Six Nations

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome Marathon to celebrate 30 years in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome to host final stage of Giro d'Italia for third year in a row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Lazio fire falconer after penile implant video

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -