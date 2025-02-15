8.1 C
News Lifestyle

Carnevale in Italy: Battle of Oranges in Ivrea

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ivrea is famed for food-fighting carnival fun.

One of Italy's most bizarre Carnevale traditions takes place in Ivrea, a town near Turin famed for its carnival celebrations, particularly the Battle of the Oranges.

Staged during the final days of Carnevale, the spectacle evokes the historic defiance of the town's inhabitants who rose up against their tyrannical overlord in the Middle Ages after he attempted to rape the daughter of a miller, or "mugnaia", on her wedding night.

Battaglia delle Arance in Ivrea. Photo: RnDmS / Shutterstock.com.

 

According to legend the fearless bride reacted by beheading him, sparking a popular revolt.

This struggle for freedom is commemorated in the annual Carnevale battle that pits nine teams of aranceri orange handlers on foot - representing the people - against armoured aranceri in horse-drawn carriages - representing the tyrant.

The Battaglia delle Arance unfolds over three days leading up to Shrove Tuesday: the 2025 dates are Sunday 2, Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 March.

The action takes place in the town's historic centre, with various areas assigned to the participating teams, recognised by their distinctive colours.

Organisers say that the thousands of oranges used in the battle are not suitable for commercial purposes and that afterwards the remains are collected and used to produce a high-quality compost for agricultural use.

For details about the 2025 carnival, including the Battle of the Oranges, see the Storico Carnevale di Ivrea website.

Cover photo credit: RnDmS / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address 10015 Ivrea, Metropolitan City of Turin, Italy

View on Map

