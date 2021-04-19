Ventotene, a guide to the Pontine Island

Ventotene: from an Island of Exile to a Summer Getaway Spot.

The Island of Ventotene is part of the Pontine archipelago and one of the pearls of the Tyrrhenian Sea, which consists of 6 islands. The 3 km volcanic island is located at the border between Lazio and Campania.

Before Ventotene became a summer attraction, it was used as a fortress and land where leaders sent family members to persons of the opposition into exile. Now Romans and Neapolitans come to escape to the smothering heat to enjoy a peaceful vacation on the Tyrrhenian sea.

An Island used for Banishment and Confinement

View of santo stefano island from ventotene italy

Ventotene dates back to the Roman period where it was formerly known as Pandateria. It was also a popular place of banishment for family members of the emperors, from daughters, wives, and grandchildren. In 2 BC, Emperor Augustus banished his daughter Julia the elder because of her adultery behavior.

Later in 29 AD, Emperor Tiberius sent away Augustus granddaughter, Agrippina the Elder. In 62 AD emperor, Nero’s wife Octavia was banished and executed on the island by orders of her husband.

In the 18th century, King Fernidad IV of Bourbon sent colonists Ischia and Torre del Greco to repopulate the island. Next to Ventotene, the King ordered to construct the Bourbon prison of Santo Stefano. A horseshoe- shaped structure with ninety-nine cells.

During Italy’s fascist period, Benito Mussolini incarcerated 700 opponents, including 400 communists between 1939 and 1943 on Ventotene. Interned on the island were Italian communist politicians Ernesto Rossi and Altiero Spinelli, both of them wrote the influential “Ventotene manifesto.” The draft proposed for a free and united Europe and Spinelli is referred to as one of the founding fathers of the European Union.

The Emerald, Turquoise Beaches

Cala Nave

One of the most famous and exquisite beaches on the island is Cala Nave. It is located in the Northeastern part of Ventotene and can be easily reached by foot from the historic center. Services such as renting umbrellas, canoes, and bars are available. In the distance, you can see the island of Santo Stefano

Cala Rossano

For a more private and smaller beach, Cala Rossano overlooks the harbor of the town, therefore it is also accessible on foot.

Parata Grande

This beach is known for its fine black sand deriving from its volcanic origin. The color of the sand makes the crystalline waters stand out. Getting here is a bit more difficult since you have to reach it by boat.

What to see

Ventotene Castle and Archaeological Museum

Located in the main square, is the castle turned Museum that was built in the 17th century. when Mussolini was in power, t was used to imprisoned anti-fascist and communists. In 1983, it became an Archaeological museum and contains artifacts found in the sea and remains from Villa Gulia. It also houses the municipality offices.

In 2009, archaeologist found a graveyard of five ancient Roman ships in the deep sea off the coast of the island, containing cargos of olive oil, garum, and metal ingots. Some of the objects were recovered were placed in the museum.

Villa Gulia archeological site

On Punta, Eulo is Villa Gulia, where the daughter of Emperor Augusts, Gulia the Elder was sent to Exile. The site is 300 meters long and 100 meters wide and located on the northernmost tip of the island. The remains of once a massive stricture that symbolized confinement, overlooks the sea and the rest of Ventotene.

Museum of Migration and Ornithological Observatory

Ventotene is known to welcome over 150,000 birds, making it an important ornithological site. In this museum, you can find displays that tell stories of light migration of birds flying form North Africa to Ventotene.

How to get to Ventotene

To get to the island, you can take ferries from the Naples, Formia, Terrancia, and Ponza if you find yourself within the archipelago.

If your near Naples or Rome in the Summer and need to getaway from the city or need a new change in vacation spots, Ventotene is the perfect place to relax.