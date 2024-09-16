Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 20 September

Strike to affect local public transport services in Italy.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and other cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Friday 20 September due to a nationwide 24-hour strike.

The industrial dispute, called by several trade unions representing public transport workers, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the city's website.

In Milan the strike is expected to disrupt public transport services from 08.45 to 12.45 and from 18.00 until end of service, according to the ATM website.

The reasons for the strike include demands for reduced working hours and significant pay increases, protests against privatisation and calls for improved safety in the workplace.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: s74 / Shutterstock.com.