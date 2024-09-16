24.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 16 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 20 September
News Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 20 September

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect local public transport services in Italy.

Commuters in Rome, Milan and other cities across Italy face disruption to local public transport services on Friday 20 September due to a nationwide 24-hour strike.

The industrial dispute, called by several trade unions representing public transport workers, will affect bus, subway and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the city's website.

In Milan the strike is expected to disrupt public transport services from 08.45 to 12.45 and from 18.00 until end of service, according to the ATM website.

The reasons for the strike include demands for reduced working hours and significant pay increases, protests against privatisation and calls for improved safety in the workplace.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: s74 / Shutterstock.com.

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Transport

Rome takes trams out of service for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Raise price of Rome bus fare to €2.50 for tourists, unions suggest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome reopens Ottaviano metro station near Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bus and metro fares set to rise to €2

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 9 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome issues public tender for 1,000 new taxi licences

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome reopens Metro A from Termini to Battistini

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome shuts Furio Camillo metro station for works ahead of Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -