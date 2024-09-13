Italy to host G7 Culture Summit events at Pompeii

Italy's new culture minister Giuli will host his G7 counterparts in Naples.

Italy will host the Group of Seven (G7) Culture Summit in Naples from 20-21 September, with events scheduled to take place in nearby Pompeii, the Italian culture ministry confirmed on Thursday.

Pompeii mayor Carmine Lo Sapio told news agency ANSA that he was "very satisfied" with the plans which, weather permitting, will see the G7 delegations visit excavations at Pompeii on 20 September.

Pompeii is set to host a concert by the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti, led by conductor and culture ministry advisor Beatrice Venezi, in the ancient amphitheatre.

The G7 delegations will also attend a dinner at the Palestra Grande (Large Gymnasium), while a performance by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is yet to be confirmed.

The high-level summit, organised as part of Italy's G7 presidency, will bring together culture ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Il Ministro della Cultura presiederà al @PalazzoRealeNap di #Napoli la riunione dei Ministri della cultura G7, il 20 e 21 settembre 2024.

Dopo sette anni, l’Italia torna a riunire i responsabili delle politiche culturali dei governi G7.

Scopri di più: https://t.co/NpgFpMd1Wg pic.twitter.com/kGtmCIov25 — Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) September 12, 2024

Topics up for discussion include "support for Ukraine for the protection and reconstruction of its cultural heritage, the impact of artificial intelligence on the creative industries, the fight against illicit trafficking of works of art, and the management of the effects of climate change on cultural heritage", according to a statement from the Italian culture ministry.

The G7 delegations are also scheduled to visit the National Archaeological Museum of Naples and attend a performance by young artists from the Conservatorio di San Pietro a Majella on 19 September.

The summit will be hosted by Italy's new culture minister Alessandro Giuli, who last week replaced Gennaro Sangiuliano after the latter resigned amid a scandal over an unpaid advisor role for his alleged former mistress.

Central to the controversy were claims that the disputed consultant, Maria Rosaria Boccia, had access to classified information relating to the organisation of G7 events at Pompeii.

The claims were denied by Sangiuliano.