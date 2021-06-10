Euro 2020: Andrea Bocelli to sing and Frecce Tricolori to fly over Rome stadium for opening game

Italy's Frecce Tricolori will fly over the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing Nessun Dorma at the opening Euro 2020 ceremony in Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Friday night.

Bocelli will perform before the tournament's first match between Italy and Turkey at 21.00 on Friday 11 June.

The opening ceremony will include a fly-past by the Frecce Tricolori fighter jets which fly in formation and emit the plumes of the green, white and red of the Italian tricolour.

The event will see the stadium host around 16,000 spectators, marking a return of supporters to the arena after Italy's covid-19 restrictions.

The fans will be welcomed by local football legends Francesco Totti and Alessandro Nesta, with music performed by the Italian state police.

There will also be 24 athletes carrying extra-large footballs symbolising each of the countries participating in the long-awaited championship.

In addition to tomorrow night's match, Rome will hold two other Group A matches and a quarter-final.

  • Italy vs Switzerland at 21.00 on Wednesday 16 June 
  • Italy vs Wales at 18.00 on Sunday 20 June
  • plus a quarter-final match at 21.00 on Saturday 3 July

For full details including fixtures see the UEFA Euro 2020 website.

Viale dei Gladiatori, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

