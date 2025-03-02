Amerigo Vespucci tall ship returns to Italy after world tour

Tall ship to set off on a new Mediterranean tour.

Italy's Amerigo Vespucci tall ship returned to the northern port of Trieste on Saturday after a two-year world tour to promote Italian food, wine, culture and design.

During the 20-month 'Made in Italy' voyage, the fully rigged Italian navy vessel docked in 35 ports, taking in 30 countries and five continents, welcoming around half a million people on board.

The historic ship was welcomed in Trieste with a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori jets and a regatta of more than 1,300 boats, as large crowds watched crew members embrace their loved ones to the backdrop of music by the band of the armed forces.

Trieste marks the first stop in the ship's new “Mediterranean Tour” which will incorporate 17 cities - 15 of them in Italy - and will conclude in Genoa on 10 June, Navy Day.

The ship can be visited in Trieste until 3 March after which it sets sail once more, stopping in the following cities:

Venice (27-31 March), Ancona (1-3 April), Ortona (4-6 April), Durrës - Albania (8-11 April), Brindisi (12-15 April), Taranto (16-22 April), Valletta - Malta (25-29 April), Porto Empedocle (30 April), Reggio Calabria (3-6 May), Palermo (7-11 May), Naples (13-17 May), Cagliari (19-24 May), Gaeta (26-29 May), Civitavecchia (30 May-3 June), Livorno (4-8 June), Genova (10 June).

Dubbed "the most beautiful ship in the world", the Amerigo Vespucci navy training vessel was built in Castellamare di Stabia, Naples, in 1930.

For full details of the Mediterranean tour and how to visit the ship, see the Amerigo Vespucci website. Photo Ministero della Difesa