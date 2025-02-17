11.4 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 17 February 2025
Italy's news in English
  3. Placebo singer faces trial for insulting Italy premier Meloni
News Politics

Placebo singer faces trial for insulting Italy premier Meloni

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Brian Molko labelled Meloni a 'fascist' and 'racist' at Turin concert.

Brian Molko, the frontman of British alternative rock band Placebo, faces a defamation trial in Italy for insulting the right-wing Italian premier Giorgia Meloni at a concert near Turin in 2023.

Italy's justice ministry on Monday gave Turin prosecutors the green light to launch legal proceedings against Molko on charges of "contempt of the institutions", an offence that carries a fine of between €1,000 and €5,000, La Stampa newspaper reports.

The accusations relate to an outburst by Molko, 52, during a performance at the Stupinigi Sonic Park music festival at Nichelino on 11 July 2023.

Speaking in Italian, Molko called Meloni a "fascist" and a "racist", along with a number of insults, to applause from the crowd of around 5,000 concertgoers.

Turin prosecutors opened an investigation into the incident following a report filed by carabinieri who were on duty at the Placebo concert.

Shortly afterwards Meloni's lawyers also reportedly took legal action and filed a lawsuit against Molko for defamation.

Photo credit: Avis De Miranda / Shutterstock.com.

