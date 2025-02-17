Placebo singer faces trial for insulting Italy premier Meloni

Brian Molko labelled Meloni a 'fascist' and 'racist' at Turin concert.

Brian Molko, the frontman of British alternative rock band Placebo, faces a defamation trial in Italy for insulting the right-wing Italian premier Giorgia Meloni at a concert near Turin in 2023.

Italy's justice ministry on Monday gave Turin prosecutors the green light to launch legal proceedings against Molko on charges of "contempt of the institutions", an offence that carries a fine of between €1,000 and €5,000, La Stampa newspaper reports.

The accusations relate to an outburst by Molko, 52, during a performance at the Stupinigi Sonic Park music festival at Nichelino on 11 July 2023.

During the Stupinigi Sonic Park, the Placebo lead singer Brian Molko calls PM Giorgia Meloni 'racist, fascist', concluding 'fuck you'.



July 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/eqmJLcH4Qp— Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics (@CrazyItalianPol) July 12, 2023

Speaking in Italian, Molko called Meloni a "fascist" and a "racist", along with a number of insults, to applause from the crowd of around 5,000 concertgoers.

Turin prosecutors opened an investigation into the incident following a report filed by carabinieri who were on duty at the Placebo concert.

Shortly afterwards Meloni's lawyers also reportedly took legal action and filed a lawsuit against Molko for defamation.

Photo credit: Avis De Miranda / Shutterstock.com.