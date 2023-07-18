33.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 18 July 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy prosecutors open probe after Placebo singer insults Giorgia Meloni
News English news in Italy

Italy prosecutors open probe after Placebo singer insults Giorgia Meloni

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Brian Molko insulted Italian premier during concert near Turin.

The prosecutor's office in Turin has opened an investigation after Brian Molko, the frontman of British band Placebo, insulted Italy's right-wing premier Giorgia Meloni during a concert on 11 July.

Speaking in Italian, Molko called Meloni a "fascist" and a "racist", along with other insults, to applause from the crowd of around 5,000 concertgoers in Nichelino near Turin.

Prosecutors have reportedly opened an investigation into "contempt of the institutions" following a report filed by carabinieri on duty at the Placebo concert which was part of the Stupinigi Sonic Park festival.

During the same concert Molko defined the alternative rock band - which he formed with guitarist Stefan Olsdal in London in 1994 - as "not English, but European".

Ambrit 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warnings as temperatures soar

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues red alert heatwave warning for eight cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 2 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italian tall ship Amerigo Vespucci sets sail on Made in Italy world tour

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy earthquake alert test followed minutes later by real earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy taps General Figliuolo to oversee recovery of Emilia-Romagna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy stages benefit concert for flood-hit region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy issues heatwave warning for 14 cities

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -