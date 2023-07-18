Muse postpone Rome concert as Italy battles heatwave

Band pushes back concert times due to heat.

The much-anticipated Muse concert in Rome on Tuesday night will start later than scheduled in a decision taken by the British band in light of the heatwave in the Italian capital.

In an announcement on social media, the band said: "Due to the unprecedented expected heat we have put the door and showtimes back as late as allowed."

The group said that extra measures will be taken inside and outside the Stadio Olimpico venue "to protect our fans", recommending concertgoers not to arrive before doors open.

Muse have also urged their fans to wear "appropriate sun protection" and "remain hydrated at all times", stressing: "If you are concerned about your well-being or someone else’s please go to one of the medical stations immediately", the message concluded.

The new schedule will see doors open at 17.00, with support acts performing from 19.15, followed by the main act taking to the stage at 21.45.

The appeal from Muse comes as temperatures in Rome were set to top 40° Celsius and the number of Italian cities issued with a red alert heat warning by the country's health ministry rises to 20.

In addition to Rome, the cities with a "bollino rosso" on Tuesday are: Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo.

The red alert indicates emergency conditions with possible negative effects on not just the elderly, sick or very young, but also on healthy and active people.