Italy faces 24-hour train strike on 22-23 February

Surprise weekend train strike comes one month after last nationwide walkout.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on the weekend of 22-23 February due to a 24-hour strike by railway workers, affecting train routes across the country.

The nationwide strike is scheduled from 21.00 on Saturday 22 February until the same time on Sunday 23 February, the state-owned rail company FS Italiane said in a statement on Monday.

The strike action is set to impact regional and long-distance services operated by national rail provider Trenitalia and private rail company Italo.

The strike is also expected to disrupt Trenord services in the northern Lombardia region around Milan as well as rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport.

The fact that the strike is scheduled at the weekend means that train services will not be guaranteed during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Fusionstudio / Shutterstock.com.