10 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 18 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces 24-hour train strike on 22-23 February
News Travel

Italy faces 24-hour train strike on 22-23 February

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Surprise weekend train strike comes one month after last nationwide walkout.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on the weekend of 22-23 February due to a 24-hour strike by railway workers, affecting train routes across the country.

The nationwide strike is scheduled from 21.00 on Saturday 22 February until the same time on Sunday 23 February, the state-owned rail company FS Italiane said in a statement on Monday.

The strike action is set to impact regional and long-distance services operated by national rail provider Trenitalia and private rail company Italo.

The strike is also expected to disrupt Trenord services in the northern Lombardia region around Milan as well as rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport.

The fact that the strike is scheduled at the weekend means that train services will not be guaranteed during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Fusionstudio / Shutterstock.com.

Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Temple Pre

More like this
Related

Travel

Rome's Ciampino airport suspends air traffic due to fire

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces airport strikes on 5 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

ITA Airways to resume flights between Italy and Israel

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy signs deal with Lufthansa over sale of stake in ITA Airways

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces airport strikes on Sunday 15 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy public transport strike on Friday reverts to 24 hours after court ruling

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy public transport strike on Friday cut to four hours

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel Editorials

Greccio: Home of the world's first Nativity scene

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -