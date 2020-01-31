What to do in Rome in February 2020

Rome bids farewell to the darkest days of winter and welcomes a February full of interesting social and cultural events in the Eternal City. Here are our tips for things to do in February 2020, one for each day of the month.

1 Feb. Don’t miss the chance to see popular musical We Will Rock You at Teatro Brancaccio.
2 Feb. Rome's state museums and archaeological sites are open for free today.
3 Feb. St Stephen's School holds a reading by former UK Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy and prize-winning poet Ella Duffy at 19.00.
Take a Fellini pilgrimage in Rome
4 Feb. Celebrate the centenary of Fellini by making a pilgrimage to the Roman scenes of his films.
5 Feb. Be inspired by the discussion of Milanese architect Hannes Peer at the Baths of Diocletian.
Edgar Oliver comes to Rome
6 Feb. Catch New York performance artist Edgar Oliver at the English Theatre of Rome.
7 Feb. Immerse yourself in Japanese animation at I.C. Regina Margherita in Trastevere.
8 Feb. Check out Set Up, the music and performance art event at Punta della Dogana.
9 Feb. Cheese fans should check out Formaticum, with tasting booths and seminars, at WeGil.
Castagnole
10 Feb. Let carnevale be the perfect excuse to get try some Roscioli castagnole.
11 Feb. Discover American artist Jim Dine across 60 works at Palazzo delle Esposizioni.
12 Feb. Make a day trip to Urbino, birthplace of Raphael who died 500 years ago this year.
Urbino, birthplace of Raphael
13 Feb. Marvel at an El Greco masterpiece, in Italy for the first time, at Palazzo Rhinoceros.
14 Feb. For St Valentine’s Day take a day trip to Terni for the popular Cioccolentino festival.
Cioccolentino chocolate festival
15 Feb. Bring a date to see Liam Gallagher perform at the Palazzo dello Sport.
16 Feb. Visit the French Academy at Villa Medici for the exhibition A Modern Antiquity.
Villa Medici in Rome
17 Feb. Drop by the Fondazione Giuliani in Testaccio to see the Esther Kläs exhibition.
18 Feb. Explore MAXXI’s show dedicated to celebrated Italian architect Gio Ponti.
19 Feb. Learn about the powerful ancient city of Carthage with an exhibition at the Forum.
Rembrandt returns to Rome after two centuries
20 Feb. Rembrandt's Self-Portrait of St Paul goes on display today at Galleria Corsini.
21 Feb. Make a food-filled pilgrimage to Testaccio Market.
22 Feb. Cheer on the rugby players of Scotland and Italy in the Six Nations at Stadio Olimpico.

Six Nations rugby in Rome
23 Feb. Walk among masterpieces by Bernini and Caravaggio at Galleria Borghese.
24 Feb. Meet friends for a typical Roman aperitivo at Trastevere hotspot Freni e Frizioni.
25 Feb. Join the crowd at Piazza del Popolo for carnival celebrations.
Carnevale in Rome. Photo Il Messaggero.
26 Feb. Attend a Papal Mass for Ash Wednesday at St Peter's.
27 Feb. Become part of the performance of Ingri Fiksdal’s Shadows of Tomorrow at Teatro India.
28 Feb. Have a laugh with stand-up in English thanks to Rome's Comedy Club.

Eugene Onegin at Rome's Opera House
29 Feb. Catch a performance of Eugene Onegin at Teatro dell’Opera di Roma.
