Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome
Babingtons, the historic tea room at the foot of Rome's Spanish Steps, offers a Valentine's Victorian Tea Party on 14 February.
The "magical afternoon" at Babingtons will also feature love songs, poetry readings and specially-dedicated calligraphy, sealed with wax.
For full details including menu, prices and reservations see Facebook page.
