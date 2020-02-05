Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome

Babingtons, the historic tea room at the foot of Rome's Spanish Steps, offers a Valentine's Victorian Tea Party on 14 February.

The "magical afternoon" at Babingtons will also feature love songs, poetry readings and specially-dedicated calligraphy, sealed with wax.

For full details including menu, prices and reservations see Facebook page

General Info

Address Babington's tea room, Piazza di Spagna, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome

Babington's tea room, Piazza di Spagna, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
