We Will Rock You: Queen musical in Rome

28 Jan-2 Feb. We Will Rock You, the musical featuring the greatest hits of Queen, goes on stage at Teatro Brancaccio from 28 January until 2 February.

The production has been designed specifically for an Italian audience, with dialogue translated into Italian.

However, with the exception of just two songs, the lyrics of the 24 Queen tracks remain in English.

The musical was produced by Ben Elton in collaboration with Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May, and has been viewed by more than 8 million spectators since it first went on stage in London in 2002.