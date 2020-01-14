Rome exhibition: Isabella Ducrot & Claire de Virieu

14 Nov-25 Jan. MAC Maja Arte Contemporanea presents a double exhibition comprising recent works by Italian artist Isabella Ducrot and French artist Claire de Virieu who share themes of vases and still lifes.

The gallery describes the works on display as forming a "visual dialogue, an interlacing of the images caught through de Virieu’s creative use of photo techniques in the darkroom with those captured by Ducrot's savvy manipulation of pigments on paper."

The exhibition is curated by Nora Iosia and Daina Maja Titonel, and poet Patrizia Cavalli has dedicated a new poem to the show. For details see MAC website.

General Info

Address Via di Monserrato, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Via di Monserrato, 30, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

