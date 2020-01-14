Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome
30 Nov-30 Jan. Andrey Remnev’s first European solo show, The Face of a Natural Force, will be held at Dorothy Circus Gallery, under the patronage of the Russian embassy in Rome.
The 12 oil paintings on display are inspired by traditional Russian painting, including iconography, as well as Italian classical art, reinterpreted with a contemporary figurative style, rich in mystery and symbolism.
For full details of the exhibition by the Russian artist, whose work featured on the December 2019 edition of Wanted in Rome magazine, see Dorothy Circus Gallery website.
Via dei Pettinari, 76, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
