Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome

30 Nov-30 Jan. Andrey Remnev’s first European solo show, The Face of a Natural Force, will be held at Dorothy Circus Gallery, under the patronage of the Russian embassy in Rome.

The 12 oil paintings on display are inspired by traditional Russian painting, including iconography, as well as Italian classical art, reinterpreted with a contemporary figurative style, rich in mystery and symbolism.

For full details of the exhibition by the Russian artist, whose work featured on the December 2019 edition of Wanted in Rome magazine, see Dorothy Circus Gallery website.

General Info

Address Via dei Pettinari, 76, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome

Via dei Pettinari, 76, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
