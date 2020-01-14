Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Do You Know Thelonious?

18 Jan. Rome's Vitala Festival hosts a concert by performed by a skilled and versatile ensemble of musicians and performers, in tribute to Thelonious Monk, at 18.00 on 18 January.

Titled Do You Know Thelonius?, the event is described as a "revealing musical journey through the artistic labyrinth of one of the most brilliant pianists and jazz composers of all time."

In addition to music there will be anecdotes and stories to discover a "unique artist who has left an unmistakable mark."

Refreshments/aperitivo included and available from 17.00 to 18.00, before the show begins.

Booking is advised as admission is limited to places available. For full details see Facebook event page.

General Info

Via Podgora, 1, 00195 Roma RM, Italy

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Via Podgora, 1, 00195 Roma RM, Italy
