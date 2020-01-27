Edgar Oliver on stage in Rome

English-language theatre near Piazza Navona in Rome.

Edgar Oliver, the New York performance artist and raconteur who regularly contributes to the storytelling project The Moth, will premiere in Italy one of his singular series of elegiac performance pieces.

Described in The New York Times as "a poet laureate of New York’s dispossessed", Oliver will perform for the English Theatre of Rome at Teatro Arciliuto on 6 and 7 February at 20.00 each evening.

For full details see Facebook event page.

General Info

Address Piazza di Montevecchio, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Edgar Oliver on stage in Rome

Piazza di Montevecchio, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69252
