Edgar Oliver on stage in Rome

English-language theatre near Piazza Navona in Rome.

Edgar Oliver, the New York performance artist and raconteur who regularly contributes to the storytelling project The Moth, will premiere in Italy one of his singular series of elegiac performance pieces.

Described in The New York Times as "a poet laureate of New York’s dispossessed", Oliver will perform for the English Theatre of Rome at Teatro Arciliuto on 6 and 7 February at 20.00 each evening.

