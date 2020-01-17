Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome

Rome to host two Six Nations rugby games in 2020.

Italy's national rugby team will play two home matches at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations rugby tournament, which begins on 1 February and ends on 14 March.

Italy’s two home games during this season’s tournament will be against Scotland on 22 February, and England three weeks later on 14 March.

Six Nations in Rome. Sergio Parisse to bid farewell to international career.

This year's Six Nations will see Italy's most-capped rugby player Sergio Parisse make his last international appearance in Rome, either against Scotland or England, or both, in an emotional farewell for the 36-year-old who has been capped 142 times.

The Azzurri's three away matches will be against reigning champions Wales in Cardiff on 1 February; France in Paris on 9 February; and Ireland in Dublin on 7 March.

For full details see Six Nations website. Photos OA Sport.

