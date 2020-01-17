Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome

Rome to host two Six Nations rugby games in 2020.

Italy's national rugby team will play two home matches at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations rugby tournament, which begins on 1 February and ends on 14 March.

Italy’s two home games during this season’s tournament will be against Scotland on 22 February, and England three weeks later on 14 March.

Six Nations in Rome. Sergio Parisse to bid farewell to international career.

This year's Six Nations will see Italy's most-capped rugby player Sergio Parisse make his last international appearance in Rome, either against Scotland or England, or both, in an emotional farewell for the 36-year-old who has been capped 142 times.

The Azzurri's three away matches will be against reigning champions Wales in Cardiff on 1 February; France in Paris on 9 February; and Ireland in Dublin on 7 March.

For full details see Six Nations website. Photos OA Sport.
 

General Info

Address Stadio Olimpico, Viale dei Gladiatori, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome

Stadio Olimpico, Viale dei Gladiatori, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69155
Previous article Rome: Piazza Navona's underground stadium

RELATED ARTICLES

Rugby: Italy's Parisse set for Six Nations farewell in Rome
Sport

Rugby: Italy's Parisse set for Six Nations farewell in Rome

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome
Sport

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome

Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome
Sport

Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome

Rome wins bid to host 2022 European Swimming Championships
Sport

Rome wins bid to host 2022 European Swimming Championships

Rome taxi driver speeding while watching Roma game
Sport

Rome taxi driver speeding while watching Roma game

AS Roma: Pallotta prepares to sell to Friedkin
Sport

AS Roma: Pallotta prepares to sell to Friedkin

Another Celtic fan stabbed in Rome
Sport

Another Celtic fan stabbed in Rome

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome
Sport

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome

Concern for safety of Celtic fans in Rome
Sport

Concern for safety of Celtic fans in Rome

Rome mayor announces ping pong festival
Sport

Rome mayor announces ping pong festival

AS Roma bans fan for life over racist abuse of footballer Juan Jesus
Sport

AS Roma bans fan for life over racist abuse of footballer Juan Jesus

Rome, a city of sport
Sport

Rome, a city of sport

Rome hosts Via Pacis half marathon for peace
Sport

Rome hosts Via Pacis half marathon for peace

Rome to host 2021 beach volleyball world championships
Sport

Rome to host 2021 beach volleyball world championships

Rain cover for Foro Italico in Rome
Sport

Rain cover for Foro Italico in Rome