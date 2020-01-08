Rugby: Italy's Parisse set for Six Nations farewell in Rome

Parisse to make final Italy appearance in Rome with 2020 Six Nations.

Italy's most-capped rugby player Sergio Parisse will play his last international match during the 2020 Six Nations tournament at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome when Italy faces Scotland and England.

The 36-year-old, who has been capped 142 times, told Corriere dello Sport that he wished to end his international career in Rome "in front of my family, my friends and our fans."

"I will face Scotland, England or both, but I will certainly not play the entire Six Nations", added Parisse, who made his Italy debut against the All Blacks in 2002.

Parisse had planned to retire after the Rugby World Cup last October but he was denied a farewell appearance when Italy's final pool match against New Zealand was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Only two players – New Zealand's Richie McCaw (148) and Wales' Alun Wyn Jones (143) – have made more international appearances than Parisse.

Italy’s two home games during this season’s tournament will be against Scotland on 22 February and England three weeks later on 14 March.

