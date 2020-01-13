Liam Gallagher concert in Rome

Rome solo concert by Liam Gallagher on 15 February.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher performs at the Palazzo dello Sport in the EUR area of Rome on 15 February.

Alongside his brother Noel, Gallagher achieved international stardom in the 1990s with the hugely popular rock band Oasis.

Following the group's acrimonious split in 2009, Gallagher formed Beady Eye which was disbanded in 2014, before launching his solo career.

For tickets for Rome concert see TicketOne website.

General Info

Address Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi, 1, 00144 Roma RM, Italy

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome

Piazzale Pier Luigi Nervi, 1, 00144 Roma RM, Italy

