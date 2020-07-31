What to do in Rome in August 2020

In this strangest of summers, August 2020 in Rome is likely to be less empty than usual as despite the lack of tourists due to the covid-19 pandemic, many Rome residents are staying put in the Eternal City during a month when there is traditionally a mass exodus. For those of you not hitting the beach or heading to the hills, there are still plenty of events happening and things to do in Rome this August, from open-air opera and outdoor cinema to late openings at museums.

1 Aug. Catch the free light show each evening at dusk at the Temple of Hadrian.

2 Aug. First Sunday of the month means Rome's city-run museums are free for all.

3 Aug. Explore the palatial rooms of the beautifully-restored Palazzo Altemps.

Palazzo Altemps. Photo: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.

4 Aug. Enjoy an outdoor movie for free with Cinema in Piazza, just bring a cushion and a mask.

5 Aug. Check out the new exhibition of vintage toys at Palazzo Braschi in Piazza Navona.

Temple of Esculapio in Villa Borghese

6 Aug. After a walk in Villa Borghese, stop at Casino di Valadier for a spritz with a view.

7 Aug. Take an English-language yoga class at Zem yoga, with physical distancing in place.

8 Aug. Cool off at the waterfall garden, Giardino delle Cascate, beside the lake at EUR.

Rome's waterfall garden in EUR

9 Aug. Visit Raphael's newly-restored Sibyls fresco at the church of S. Maria della Pace.

10 Aug. Opera under the stars? Look no further than the Circus Maximus.

Villa d'Este water gardens in Tivoli

12 Aug. Enjoy the magical gardens and fountains of Villa d’Este in Tivoli.

13 Aug. Spend the day with your dog at Bau Beach near Fiumicino.

14 Aug. Have a sunset drink with friends at beachside bar Singita in Fregene.

Singita on Fregene beach near Rome

15 Aug. Italian summer holidays, called Ferragosto, kick off today.

16 Aug. Escape the city and hop on the ferry to the beautiful Tuscan island of Giglio.

17 Aug. Book a night in Sperlonga and combine two beach days with dinner in the old town.

Sperlonga has a beautiful beach

18 Aug. Reserve in advance to visit the beautiful Giardino di Ninfa.

19 Aug. Spend the day by the pool at Circolo Tennis Belle Arti. Reservations required.

20 Aug. Wander through the collection of ancient sculptures at Centrale Montemartini.

Centrale Montemartini museum in Rome

21 Aug. Pamper yourself with a relaxing spa treatment at QC Terme near Fiumicino.

22 Aug. Enjoy a Neapolitan pizza at Salvatore di Matteo in the Prati neighbourhood.

23 Aug. Grab a bargain at the chaotic Porta Portese Sunday flea market but watch out for pickpockets!

Palazzo Barberini, one of Rome's finest museums.

24 Aug. Admire the ancient art in the splendid halls of Palazzo Barberini.

25 Aug. If you’re looking for adventure, try the world’s longest zip line ‘Flying in the Sky’ in Latina.

Palazzo Farnese in Caprarola. Photo: Massimo Santi / Shutterstock.com.

26 Aug. For a cultural trip out of town, travel to the five-sided Palazzo Farnese in Caprarola.

27 Aug. For a sweet treat near Campo de' Fiori, stop by ZUM, a tiramisù-lover’s dream.

28 Aug. Visit the silent tenth-century cloisters at the Nuovo Regina Margherita hospital in Trastevere.

29 Aug. Rent a canoe at Lago di Martignano and take in the scenic views surrounding the beaches.

Civita di Bagnoregio. Photo: Thoom / Shutterstock.com.

30 Aug. Make a day trip to the breathtaking village of Civita di Bagnoregio.

31 Aug. Enjoy the Blue Flag beach of Sabaudia, reachable by public transport.