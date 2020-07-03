Rome's open-air film festival returns this summer

Free cinema under the stars in Trastevere and in outskirts of Rome.

The organisers of Rome's Il Cinema in Piazza film festival have proved to be as good as their word, with the 2020 programme of free summer screenings going ahead despite the difficulties posed by Italy's covid-19 health regulations.

The sixth edition of the festival, organised by the Ragazzi del Cinema America, will kick off in Piazza S. Cosimato in Trastevere on 3 July, with La Bella Vita at 21.15.

The film will be introduced by its director Paolo Virzi, alongside the movie's Sabrina Ferilli, Claudio Bigagli and Massimo Ghini.

The festival will also be held at its other two venues: the arena in Cervelletta park from 9 July, and the port of Ostia from 18 July.

The 2020 edition of Il Cinema in Piazza will also feature international guests including the Oscar-winning filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski, American History X director Tony Kaye, and actors Audrey Tautou and Mathieu Kassovitz, who will present the film they star in together: Amélie.

Due to the covid-19 rules, those wishing to attend the free film screenings must book in advance and bring along a cushion from home.

Masks are compulsory and guess will be seated in line with social distancing rules. For more information see website.

The 2020 festival is later than usual, running until 30 August, taking into account the fact that many Roman families will be unable to leave the city this summer due to financial difficulties caused by the crisis.

For full details see Il Cinema in Piazza website.