Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June

Italian cinemas have lost €30 million due to the covid-19 crisis.

Italy's coronavirus lockdown for cinemas comes to an end on Monday 15 June however it appears that the majority of the country's movie theatres will not reopen any time soon.

Most Italian cinemas believe the rigid anti-contagion measures in place mean that reopening - at least for now - is not worth their while economically, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The rules include limited entry for social distancing purposes with cinema-goers to wear masks at all times - meaning they are unable to consume food or drinks - a contentious regulation referred to in the industry as the "popcorn question."

"We are going through a difficult and complicated moment and everyone must exercise the maximum sense of responsibility, but we are in a paradoxical situation," said Francesco Rutelli, the former mayor of Rome and current president of ANICA which represents the Italian film and audiovisual industries.

Speaking to RAI News, Rutelli said: "The prime minister about a month ago announced the reopening of cinemas, however the environment allowing cinemas to reopen is not there."

Rutelli's views are echoed by the majority of Italy's more-than 4,000 cinemas which have lost an estimated €30 million due to the lockdown, with thousands of cinema workers in jeopardy.

In Rome hardly any cinemas will reopen in the near future, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, which reports that only UCI Porta di Roma intends to open on Monday, but with just eight of its 14 screens.

The Farnese arthouse cinema in Campo de' Fiori is expected to reopen on 18 June, while filmmaker Nanni Moretti, who runs the independent Nuovo Sacher in Trastevere, will reportedly not begin reprogramming until September (however he will host the cancelled Rendezvous French film festival, from 1-6 July, reports La Repubblica.)

The restrictive rules have led some figures in the movie sector to advance with plans for drive-in cinemas in the Rome area, whose locations and timetables will be announced as soon as they have received the green light from city authorities.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70843
Previous article Rome to unveil Torlonia Marbles at long last

RELATED ARTICLES

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app

Covid-19: Italy maps out recovery as travel ban ends
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy maps out recovery as travel ban ends

Italy honours its covid-19 heroes
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy honours its covid-19 heroes

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy records fewest new covid-19 cases since February
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records fewest new covid-19 cases since February

Italy to lift travel ban between regions on 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to lift travel ban between regions on 3 June

Rome: €500 fine for dumping masks in street
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: €500 fine for dumping masks in street

Rome picks up the pieces after lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome picks up the pieces after lockdown

Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets go on nationwide tour
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets go on nationwide tour

Italy seeks to recruit 60,000 volunteers to police post-lockdown crowds
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy seeks to recruit 60,000 volunteers to police post-lockdown crowds

Italy's prices go up as shops add covid tax to bill
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's prices go up as shops add covid tax to bill