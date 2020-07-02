Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project

Cable car project in south Rome has funding of €30 million.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has announced that preliminary works are underway on the EUR Magliana-Villa Bonelli cable car project, part of the capital's urban plan of sustainable mobility known as PUMS.

Raggi said that archaeological surveys are being undertaken along the area of the route of the proposed cable car and that €30 million in funding has been sanctioned by Italy's transport ministry, reports Rome online newspaper RomaToday.

The mayor says the cable car will "improve the connections between the airport and the EUR area for the benefit of the residents and workers in the Portuense and Magliana neighbourhoods, who will be served by the stations of Villa Bonelli and Certaldo."

Roma Metropolitane, the company overseeing the construction of Rome's Metro C line, said the cable car would assume the role of a "real gateway to the Tiber, becoming a significant tourist attraction," reports RomaToday.

The cable car will reportedly be 35 metres off the ground with a capacity of transporting 2,200 passengers an hour.

It is one of three such projects planned in Rome, the other two being in Casalotti-Battistini and Ionio-Bufalotta.

For more details about the project see the Roma Metropolitane website.

Address 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

