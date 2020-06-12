Rome's beach for dogs reopens

Baubeach returns with social distancing for dog owners.

Baubeach, Rome’s beach designated exclusively for dogs and their owners has reopened for the summer season, with new safety measures in place, including social distancing, due to the covid-19 crisis.

This year the beach will also be divided into three sections: for large, medium and small dogs, as well as a two-metre distance between sun beds.

Baubeach, Italy's first beach devoted to dogs, has been in operation for more than 20 years, and organisers say that due to its large area (7,000-sqm) there is no need to reserve.

However social distancing will be enforced and dog-owners are asked to wear masks when at the bar and in communal areas. Hand sanitiser will be distributed throughout the beach.

Baubeach is located near Fiumicino airport in the Maccarese area west of the city and can be reached from Via Praia a Mare.

Each day from 09.00 until dusk dogs can play and run around freely, with drinking water provided, while owners are offered refreshment areas serving health foods as well as workshops in canine first-aid.

Dogs can even accompany their owners to yoga, meditation and pilates classes and there is a beach-side restaurant offering exclusively vegan cuisine.

Baubeach rules

A few simple rules apply: only non-aggressive dogs are welcome and generally are not required to be kept on a leash, puppies under three months and female dogs in heat are not permitted, dogs must possess their required identification microchip, and owners must present an up-to-date record of each dog’s vaccination history.

For full details see website, tel. 3492696461 or check out the group’s Facebook page.

General Info

Address Via di Praia a Mare, snc, 00057 Fiumicino RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's beach for dogs reopens

Via di Praia a Mare, snc, 00057 Fiumicino RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70854
Previous article What is Burrata

RELATED ARTICLES

Animal culture in Rome: Not just a city for cats

Animal culture in Rome: Not just a city for cats

Rome’s Bioparco zoo reopens after lockdown
Animals

Rome’s Bioparco zoo reopens after lockdown

Amatrice bids farewell to Aaron the hero dog
Animals

Amatrice bids farewell to Aaron the hero dog

Italy: Whales swim in ship-free Strait of Messina
Animals

Italy: Whales swim in ship-free Strait of Messina

WWF: Italian regions make new laws for hunters during crisis
Animals

WWF: Italian regions make new laws for hunters during crisis

Wild animals roam free among Roman ruins
Animals

Wild animals roam free among Roman ruins

Cats of Rome: How to help Torre Argentina cat sanctuary
Animals

Cats of Rome: How to help Torre Argentina cat sanctuary

Two Ducks spotted in Piazza di Spagna Fountain
Animals

Two Ducks spotted in Piazza di Spagna Fountain

Blessing of the animals ceremony in Rome
Animals

Blessing of the animals ceremony in Rome

Rome seeks home for Orso the dog
Animals

Rome seeks home for Orso the dog

Filippo finds a home: happy ending for dog abandoned on Rome bus
Animals

Filippo finds a home: happy ending for dog abandoned on Rome bus

Dog abandoned on Rome bus: adoption appeal
Animals

Dog abandoned on Rome bus: adoption appeal

Italy's Marsican brown bears face extinction
Animals

Italy's Marsican brown bears face extinction

Horse collapses near Rome's Spanish Steps
Animals

Horse collapses near Rome's Spanish Steps

Rome to cull wild boar
Animals

Rome to cull wild boar