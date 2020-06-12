Rome's beach for dogs reopens

Baubeach returns with social distancing for dog owners.

Baubeach, Rome’s beach designated exclusively for dogs and their owners has reopened for the summer season, with new safety measures in place, including social distancing, due to the covid-19 crisis.

This year the beach will also be divided into three sections: for large, medium and small dogs, as well as a two-metre distance between sun beds.

Baubeach, Italy's first beach devoted to dogs, has been in operation for more than 20 years, and organisers say that due to its large area (7,000-sqm) there is no need to reserve.

However social distancing will be enforced and dog-owners are asked to wear masks when at the bar and in communal areas. Hand sanitiser will be distributed throughout the beach.

Baubeach is located near Fiumicino airport in the Maccarese area west of the city and can be reached from Via Praia a Mare.

Each day from 09.00 until dusk dogs can play and run around freely, with drinking water provided, while owners are offered refreshment areas serving health foods as well as workshops in canine first-aid.

Dogs can even accompany their owners to yoga, meditation and pilates classes and there is a beach-side restaurant offering exclusively vegan cuisine.

Baubeach rules

A few simple rules apply: only non-aggressive dogs are welcome and generally are not required to be kept on a leash, puppies under three months and female dogs in heat are not permitted, dogs must possess their required identification microchip, and owners must present an up-to-date record of each dog’s vaccination history.

For full details see website, tel. 3492696461 or check out the group’s Facebook page.