Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3

Italy enters third phase of coronavirus emergency on 15 June.

Italy will begin to lift more restrictions on Monday 15 June when it enters the third phase of its emergency plan in dealing with the covid-19 pandemic.

The so-called Phase 3, which will open Italy up further after three months of lockdown restrictions, was outlined in the latest decree announced by premier Giuseppe Conte.

Here are some of the main points of the next phase, some of which may be subject to regional variations:

Theatres and cinemas will be permitted to reopen from 15 June, although many cinemas have complained that the restrictions are too prohibitive. There is a maximum number of 200 spectators in enclosed spaces (including each cinema room) and 1,000 spectators for outdoor performances.

Summer camps, kindergartens, playgrounds, bingo halls and betting shops can reopen from 15 June.

Non-professional contact sports, including youth team sports, will be allowed from 25 June. Professional sporting events, including the Coppa Italia football match, resumed behind closed doors starting from 12 June.

Nightclubs, fairs and conventions are authorised from 14 July, however those taking to the dance floor - outdoors and in their masks - must stay two metres apart.

The Immuni contact-tracing app, designed to help contain fresh outbreaks of coronavirus, will be rolled out across Italy from 15 June following trial runs in four regions over the past week.

Face masks and social distancing will remain obligatory in enclosed public spaces, with a ban on large-scale gatherings also staying in place.

Photo credit: nomadFra / Shutterstock.com
