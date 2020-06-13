Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso

Electric scooter user in Bologna dies after crash.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by an electric scooter on Via del Corso, in central Rome, in the early hours of 13 June.

The 30-year-old man, who suffered mild injuries, was taken to S. Spirito hospital after reportedly losing consciousness for several minutes from being knocked down by the impact of the scooter.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica cited witnesses who said the 18-year-old woman driving the rental e-scooter was carrying a passenger - which is prohibited - who had been shouting at her friend to slow down before the crash.

A police investigation is underway into dynamics of the incident which comes a week after a 15-year-old boy operating a rental electric scooter knocked a woman down at Piazza di Spagna in the centre of Rome.

Over the last week Rome has seen 4,000 rental electric scooters flood the streets and pavements of the capital.

On 12 June a 60-year-old man in the Bologna area became Italy's first casualty from an electric scooter crash.

The man had been driving his privately-owned e-scooter through a roundabout in Budrio on 11 June when he was hit by a car, hitting his head off the ground. He died from his injuries the next day.

Photo Welcome to Favelas - Massimiliano Zossolo
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70858
Previous article Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3

RELATED ARTICLES

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?
Transport

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter
Transport

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy
Transport

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire
Transport

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters
Transport

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer
Transport

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year
Transport

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses
Transport

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown
Transport

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia
Transport

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia

Rome city bus destroyed by fire
Transport

Rome city bus destroyed by fire

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets
Transport

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus
Transport

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus