Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso

Electric scooter user in Bologna dies after crash.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by an electric scooter on Via del Corso, in central Rome, in the early hours of 13 June.

The 30-year-old man, who suffered mild injuries, was taken to S. Spirito hospital after reportedly losing consciousness for several minutes from being knocked down by the impact of the scooter.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica cited witnesses who said the 18-year-old woman driving the rental e-scooter was carrying a passenger - which is prohibited - who had been shouting at her friend to slow down before the crash.

A police investigation is underway into dynamics of the incident which comes a week after a 15-year-old boy operating a rental electric scooter knocked a woman down at Piazza di Spagna in the centre of Rome.

Over the last week Rome has seen 4,000 rental electric scooters flood the streets and pavements of the capital.

On 12 June a 60-year-old man in the Bologna area became Italy's first casualty from an electric scooter crash.

The man had been driving his privately-owned e-scooter through a roundabout in Budrio on 11 June when he was hit by a car, hitting his head off the ground. He died from his injuries the next day.

