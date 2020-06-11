Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?

Uber Jump bikes are disappearing quietly from the streets of Rome.

Why are Uber Jump bikes nowhere to be found in Rome?

This is the question being asked by users of the capital's electric bike-sharing scheme who in recent days have found it increasingly hard to find one of the bright red bikes available.

The mysterious disappearance of Uber Jump bikes coincides with the arrival of electric scooter sharing with four foreign companies - Dott, Bird, Helbiz and Lime - flooding the streets of Rome with 4,000 rental e-scooters over the last week.

And herein lies the connection between the city's (possible) farewell to Uber Jump and the arrival of one of the four electric scooter companies, the American-based Lime.

Launched in Rome last October, Jump once had 2,800 electric bikes on the streets of the capital - reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica - with the popular service remaining active throughout Italy's covid-19 lockdown.

However as Rome emerged from lockdown it soon became apparent that the number of Uber Jump bikes had decreased drastically, following a reported 80 per cent slump in demand internationally for Uber bike sharing due to the pandemic.

On 7 May Uber announced a deal that saw Lime take over its Jump bike business. As part of the deal, Uber invested $170 million in Lime, while Lime acquired "tens of thousands" of Uber's Jump bikes.

However, apparently the deal did not include older-model Jump bikes.

 Subsequently images and video footage emerged in the US of Jump bikes being scrapped en masse, leading to an outcry from charities who claimed the bikes could have been donated to community groups.

Negotiations concerning the European aspect of the deal are apparently ongoing, and Rome city hall assured Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on 9 June that the bike-sharing service will continue.

In the meantime the red Jump bikes are reportedly being removed in large numbers from the streets of Rome. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter
Transport

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy
Transport

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire
Transport

Rome: seven city buses destroyed in depot fire

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters
Transport

Rome launches 1,000 Helbiz electric scooters

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer
Transport

Rome's limited traffic zones stay open this summer

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 29 May

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year
Transport

Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses
Transport

Rome to limit numbers on metro and buses

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown
Transport

Rome bus colouring game during lockdown

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia
Transport

The Italian government steps in to save a cut-back Alitalia

Rome city bus destroyed by fire
Transport

Rome city bus destroyed by fire

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets
Transport

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus
Transport

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00
Transport

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00