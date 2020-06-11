Why are so many fish dying in Rome's river Tiber?

Pesticides may be the reason for the death of Rome's fish.

Rome authorities continue to investigate the cause behind the mysterious death of hundreds of fish in the city's river Tiber on 30 May.

Initial tests have proved inconclusive and further testing is underway, however police do not believe the phenomenon relates to deliberate illegal dumping of toxic material into the river.

The capital's environment department is however working on the theory that the mass death of the fish relates to insecticides used in corn crops, abundant in farms north of Rome, reports online newspaper RomaToday.

The pesticide in question is believed to be a form of neonicotinoid which may have been washed into the Tevere by heavy rain at a time when the river's water levels were much lower than normal.

In April 2018 the European Union banned the use of three controversial neonicotinoid insecticides on all crops grown outdoors. The ban followed a respected scientific review which concluded that the insecticides posed a high risk to wild bees and honeybees.

As investigations continue in Rome, authorities are removing the fish carcasses to avoid health problems for those who frequent the banks of the Tevere.

Photo La Repubblica
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70833
Previous article Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?

RELATED ARTICLES

Alarm as hundreds of fish die in Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Alarm as hundreds of fish die in Rome's river Tiber

Lazio region awarded 9 Blue Flag beaches
Environment

Lazio region awarded 9 Blue Flag beaches

Rome rocked by earthquake
Environment

Rome rocked by earthquake

World Earth Day in Rome: Zucchero performs Bono song at Colosseum
Environment

World Earth Day in Rome: Zucchero performs Bono song at Colosseum

Guide to the butterflies of Rome
Environment

Guide to the butterflies of Rome

Earthquake near Rome
Environment

Earthquake near Rome

Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump
Environment

Rome: controversy over new rubbish dump

Smog in Rome: take public transport says city
Environment

Smog in Rome: take public transport says city

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber
Environment

Rome: success for plastic-catcher on river Tiber

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather
Environment

Rome under increasing threat from extreme weather

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies
Environment

Peregrine Falcons return to Italian skies

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools
Environment

Italy to become first country to make climate change education compulsory in schools

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Anti-plastic barrier on Rome's river Tiber

Lazio Region to plant six million trees
Environment

Lazio Region to plant six million trees

Entire world likes Rome's plastic recycling scheme says mayor
Environment

Entire world likes Rome's plastic recycling scheme says mayor