Paul McCartney slams Italian government for 'outrageous' ticket refund policy

McCartney calls for Italian fans to be reimbursed over cancelled Italy concerts.

Paul McCartney has issued a strongly-worded statement against the Italian government over his fans not receiving a ticket refund for his two cancelled concerts in Italy.

McCartney and his band had been due to perform in Naples on 10 June and in Lucca on 13 June, however both concerts were called off - along with his entire Freshen Up tour - due to the covid-19 crisis.

The ex-Beatle, who is approaching his 78th birthday, said it was "really scandalous" that fans were not being reimbursed as was the case in all the other European countries in which he was to perform in May and June.

Posting on his Facebook page in Italian and English, McCartney wrote: "The Italian government passed a decree so that all reimbursements to live shows would be offered in the form of vouchers as recommended by Assomucia, the Italian live music promoter’s association. The money from ticket sales in Italy is being held by the promoters."

McCartney called on the concerts' organisers and Italian lawmakers to "do the right thing" in relation to those who purchased tickets, adding: "We are all extremely disappointed the shows could not take place and this is a real insult to the fans.”
