Rome court convicts Feyenoord fans of damaging Bernini fountain

Rioting Feyenoord fans vandalised 17th-century fountain in 2015.

Six fans of the Dutch football team Feyenoord have been convicted of damaging Rome's Barcaccia fountain before a Europa League match against AS Roma on 19 February 2015.

The six fans were found guilty in absentia of vandalising the 17th-century fountain at the foot of the Spanish Steps, receiving sentences ranging from three years and eight months to four years, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The six were also found guilty of "bodily harm, seditious assembly and resisting arrest" by a court in Rome on 7 January, ANSA reports.

The damage to the fountain, estimated at €5.2 million, occurred during clashes in Piazza di Spagna after the Dutch fans spent the day drinking, in defiance of an alcohol ban in the Italian capital.

Rioters threw smoke bombs and smashed glass bottles against the Barcaccia, damaging the central part of the baroque monument which had recently undergone a year-long restoration.

Chipped fragments of the fountain were visible in the waters along with bobbing glass bottles and trash dumped by the hooligans.

The football fans went on to cause mayhem in the city centre, vandalising property and vehicles, intimidating shopkeepers, urinating against apartment doors and jumping on cars, causing an estimated €158,000 worth of damage.

Two days later the Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte telephoned then Italian premier Matteo Renzi to express his apologies for the behaviour of the football fans.

In Rome, Dutch companies and private citizens worked to raise funds to help the city to restore the damaged fountain.

Brief history of the Barcaccia Fountain

The Barcaccia was commissioned by the Barberini pope Urban VIII (1623-1644), allegedly inspired by a boat brought there by a flood of the Tiber.

The travertine fountain was built in 1626-29 and is accredited to Pietro Bernini, father of the more famous Gian Lorenzo who possibly contributed to the monument's decoration along with stonemason Battista Bancozzi.

The fountain was restored in the 18th century, the early 19th century and twice in the late 20th century.

Photo credit: Vincenzo Tersigni - ANSA

General Info

Address Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome court convicts Feyenoord fans of damaging Bernini fountain

Piazza di Spagna, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73370
Previous article Italy: Huge sinkhole opens up at Naples hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Football: AS Roma launches its own Christmas jumper
Sport

Football: AS Roma launches its own Christmas jumper

Italy pays tribute to football legend Diego Maradona
Sport

Italy pays tribute to football legend Diego Maradona

S.S. Lazio customised aircraft presented at Ciampino airport
Sport

S.S. Lazio customised aircraft presented at Ciampino airport

Golf: Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023
Sport

Golf: Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023

Covid-19: Totti's father dies in Rome
Sport

Covid-19: Totti's father dies in Rome

AS Roma fan wakes up from coma after video message from Francesco Totti
Sport

AS Roma fan wakes up from coma after video message from Francesco Totti

Italian police investigate claims Suárez citizenship exam was rigged
Sport

Italian police investigate claims Suárez citizenship exam was rigged

Rome: World's tennis stars compete behind closed doors
Sport

Rome: World's tennis stars compete behind closed doors

Rome's 60th anniversary of Olympics
Sport

Rome's 60th anniversary of Olympics

Rome: US billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy AS Roma
Sport

Rome: US billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy AS Roma

Alex Zanardi back in intensive care
Sport

Alex Zanardi back in intensive care

Rome football legend Totti seeks help to find missing Rolex

Rome football legend Totti seeks help to find missing Rolex

Pope hails Alex Zanardi's 'lesson of humanity'
Sport

Pope hails Alex Zanardi's 'lesson of humanity'

Rome: AS Roma footballers wear Black Lives Matter patch
Sport

Rome: AS Roma footballers wear Black Lives Matter patch

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021
Sport

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021