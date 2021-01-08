Italy: Huge sinkhole opens up at Naples hospital

Massive chasm opened up in Naples hospital car park.

A sinkhole measuring up to 20 metres deep and more than 2,000 square metres has opened up in the car park of a hospital in the outskirts of the southern Italian city of Naples.

The incident occurred at dawn on 8 January at the Ospedale del Mare, in the eastern Ponticelli district, and there were no casualties or injuries, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The sinkhole swallowed several cars and knocked off the electricity supply, with the hospital currently being powered by generators.

The chasm opened up about 100 metres from the nearest hospital building and has led to the evacuation of the nearby covid centre, according to media reports.

Police and firefighters are on the scene, reports ANSA, and the regional governor Vincenzo De Luca visited the site earlier this morning.

General Info

Address Via Enrico Russo, 80147 Napoli NA, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Huge sinkhole opens up at Naples hospital

Via Enrico Russo, 80147 Napoli NA, Italy
