Rome: sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon
No injuries due to Italy's coronavirus lockdown.
A sinkhole opened up in front of the Pantheon on the afternoon of 27 April, swallowing around 40 sampietrini cobblestones, reports Italian daily La Stampa.
The area around the chasm, measuring around one metre square and two metres deep, has been cordoned off by Rome police.
There was nobody injured in the incident which took place in a normally thronged piazza, now empty due to the covid-19 lockdown.
Read also:
Photo La Repubblica
General Info
Address Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Rome: sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon
Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
1 bedroom apartment in Trastevere
Apartment for 2/4 people in Trastevere, in a residential street (Via Filippo Casini), on the 4th floor (with elevator), very bright. 1 double bedroom, 1 living room with 2 single s...
Hi I am a 38 years old filipina. I am looking for a job right now since the hotel I am working is closed due to the health crisis and I don't have any idea when it will resume its...
VIDEO EDITOR – I bring your story to life
Okay, so you are probably stuck at home and you have just shot some awesome video footage. How do you edit that raw video into a fantastic, engaging end product? You need a video...
Empowerment for Expat Ladies One-2-One Program
The Empowerment for Expat Ladies One-2-One Program aims to: 1. Strengthen the foundation of your life with healthy self-esteem and better relationships. 2. Enable you to empower...