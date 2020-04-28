Rome: sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon

No injuries due to Italy's coronavirus lockdown.

A sinkhole opened up in front of the Pantheon on the afternoon of 27 April, swallowing around 40 sampietrini cobblestones, reports Italian daily La Stampa.

The area around the chasm, measuring around one metre square and two metres deep, has been cordoned off by Rome police. 

There was nobody injured in the incident which took place in a normally thronged piazza, now empty due to the covid-19 lockdown.

Photo La Repubblica

 

Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

