Rome high schools continue remote learning until 18 January

Zingaretti postpones reopening of Lazio high schools due to rise in covid-19 infections.

Students in high schools in Rome and across the Lazio region will continue their lessons via distance learning until Monday 18 January, following an order signed by the Lazio governor Nicola Zingaretti.

Senior high school students in most other regions of Italy will return to their classrooms on Monday 11 January, after the Italian government decided to delay the original return date of Thursday 7 January.

However the reopening of high schools elsewhere in Italy on Monday will see just 50 per cent of lessons being held in person, in the classroom, with the rest conducted via remote learning.

Zingaretti made the decision to postpone the reopening of Lazio high schools due to an increase in coronavirus infections in the region, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Several other regions in Italy, including Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia in the north and Campania in the south, have delayed the reopening of high schools until the end of the month.

