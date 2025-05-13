21.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 13 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy train strike on 17 May called off
News Transport

Italy train strike on 17 May called off

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rail strike postponed to Saturday 23 May.

A national train strike scheduled in Italy on Saturday 17 May has been called off, with railway workers postponing their protest by one week, trade unions said on Tuesday.

The decision to postpone the 23-hour protest was taken after a request from the strike watchdog, a government agency called the Commissione di Garanzia Sciopero.

The agency said the strike would have caused considerable disruption to travellers on the eve of the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican, an event set to attract a quarter of a million faithful along with heads of state and government from around the world.

The transport ministry, which confirmed the news, also cited other major events happening in Italy this weekend, including the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome and the Grand Prix in Imola.

The strike, which is set to affect Trenitalia, Trenord and Italo services across Italy, is now to take place on Saturday 23 May from 01.00 until 23.59, according to the website of the USB trade union.

The USB and SGB unions are striking to demand the renewal of a national collective labour agreement in the rail sector.

More details are expected nearer the date of the strike on 23 May.

We update our news of transport strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy check the transport ministry website.

Loyola
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces national train strike on 17 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national train strike on 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy unions call off public transport strike on 1 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 21 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national train strike on Wednesday 19 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on 1 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 24 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -