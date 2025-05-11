Pope Leo XIV to hold inauguration Mass on 18 May

World leaders set to attend major Vatican event.

The inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place in St Peter's Square on Sunday 18 May at 10.00, the Vatican said, after his election as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

US Cardinal Robert Prevost, 69, was chosen as the successor of Pope Francis on Thursday, the day after a conclave got underway in the Sistine Chapel.

World leaders are set to return to Rome for the pope's inauguration ceremony, just over three weeks after dozens of heads of state and government attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

Around a quarter of a million faithful are expected to attend the new pope's inauguration Mass whose date coincides with the birthday of one of his predecessors: Pope St John Paul II.

Rome police are drawing up a major security plan, and details about which leaders will be attending the papal event are set to be released in the coming days.

In the meantime, the new pope will lead his first Regina Coeli prayer from the central balcony of St Peter's on Sunday 11 May at midday, with around 150,000 people expected in Piazza San Pietro.

Pope Leo XIV made his first trip outside the Vatican on Saturday, visiting the Shrine of the Mother of Good Counsel in Genazzano, about an hour's drive east of Rome.

On his return to the Vatican the pope visited the tomb of his predecessor Francis, at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, placing a white rose on his tomb.

Leo XIV is to meet international journalists on Monday and, following his inauguration Mass next Sunday, will hold his first general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday 21 May.

Photo Wanted in Rome