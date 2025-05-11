15.7 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 11 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Loyola
Loyola
Loyola
Loyola
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pope Leo XIV to hold inauguration Mass on 18 May
News Religion

Pope Leo XIV to hold inauguration Mass on 18 May

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

World leaders set to attend major Vatican event.

The inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place in St Peter's Square on Sunday 18 May at 10.00, the Vatican said, after his election as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

US Cardinal Robert Prevost, 69, was chosen as the successor of Pope Francis on Thursday, the day after a conclave got underway in the Sistine Chapel.

World leaders are set to return to Rome for the pope's inauguration ceremony, just over three weeks after dozens of heads of state and government attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

Around a quarter of a million faithful are expected to attend the new pope's inauguration Mass whose date coincides with the birthday of one of his predecessors: Pope St John Paul II.

Rome police are drawing up a major security plan, and details about which leaders will be attending the papal event are set to be released in the coming days.

In the meantime, the new pope will lead his first Regina Coeli prayer from the central balcony of St Peter's on Sunday 11 May at midday, with around 150,000 people expected in Piazza San Pietro.

Pope Leo XIV made his first trip outside the Vatican on Saturday, visiting the Shrine of the Mother of Good Counsel in Genazzano, about an hour's drive east of Rome.

On his return to the Vatican the pope visited the tomb of his predecessor Francis, at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, placing a white rose on his tomb.

Leo XIV is to meet international journalists on Monday and, following his inauguration Mass next Sunday, will hold his first general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday 21 May.

Photo Wanted in Rome

Marymount - International School Rome
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Religion Top stories

Pope Leo XIV: Robert Prevost elected first US pontiff

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion Top stories

White smoke heralds election of new pope

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Conclave to elect new pope enters day two as world waits for white smoke

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion Top stories

Conclave: Cardinals begin secret process to elect new pope

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Papabili: Who will be the next pope?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Tight security in Rome for conclave to elect new pope

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Francis' popemobile to become mobile health clinic for Gaza children

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Conclave: Vatican installs chimney on roof of Sistine Chapel

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -