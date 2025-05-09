18.6 C
  3. Colour Backstage: Intelligent Paints
Classifieds Events

Colour Backstage: Intelligent Paints

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

It is a pleasure to invite you to Bludiprussia's new showroom, Little Blu, 9 Norico Street, next May 20 at 3 p.m. for a very special workshop.

The Little Greene Company introduces the new Intelligent Paints.

We believed, more than 20 years ago, in this British family business and we keep on following their constant growth.

Ben and Ruth Mottershead, representatives of the long family tradition, will be with us to explain and share their backstage secrets.

A true alchemy for colour lovers.

Seats are limited RSVP to reserve yours now by calling 06 32609448 or by e-mail at info@bludiprussia.com

We look forward to seeing you.

General Info

Address Via Norico, 9, 00183 Roma RM, Italia

Colour Backstage: Intelligent Paints

