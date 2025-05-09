20.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 09 May 2025
Italy's news in English
RCI 1920 x 116
RCI 1920 x 116
RCI 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bayesian: Tragedy strikes again as diver dies during salvage operation
News English news in Italy

Bayesian: Tragedy strikes again as diver dies during salvage operation

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Investigation opens into death of diver.

A diver died on Friday during the complex salvage operation to recover the Bayesian superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily last summer, claiming seven lives.

An investigation has been launched into the death of the 39-year-old diver, who has not been identified.

The 56-metre luxury sailing yacht sank suddenly off Porticello, near Palermo, during a violent storm on 19 August 2024.

Seven people died in the disaster, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

Reports suggest the yacht may have contained safes with encrypted hard drives, possibly linked to Lynch’s past collaboration with UK and US intelligence agencies.

The recovery of the yacht is considered crucial for the ongoing investigation into the cause of the sinking.

Aur 724x450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Primo Maggio: Italy marks Labour Day with public holiday on 1 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks public holiday on 1 May with Rome concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Recovering the Bayesian

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Festa della Liberazione with holiday on 25 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Top stories

Italy sex workers get code for economic activity

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis in the Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

King Charles hails the 'deep friendship' between UK and Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -