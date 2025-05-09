Bayesian: Tragedy strikes again as diver dies during salvage operation

Investigation opens into death of diver.

A diver died on Friday during the complex salvage operation to recover the Bayesian superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily last summer, claiming seven lives.

An investigation has been launched into the death of the 39-year-old diver, who has not been identified.

The 56-metre luxury sailing yacht sank suddenly off Porticello, near Palermo, during a violent storm on 19 August 2024.

Seven people died in the disaster, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

Reports suggest the yacht may have contained safes with encrypted hard drives, possibly linked to Lynch’s past collaboration with UK and US intelligence agencies.

The recovery of the yacht is considered crucial for the ongoing investigation into the cause of the sinking.