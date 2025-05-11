22 C
Health and Fitness

Yoga weekend in Umbria

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tucked away in a green valley with a river running through just over an hour’s drive from Rome, is a tiny medieval village built from stone. Our bedrooms are dotted around the heart of the lovingly restored village, each a short stroll from our Yoga Shala. Sometimes we’ll also practice in the open air on the terrace in front of the church looking down over the green valley. All our meals will be prepared locally at the osteria and there’ll be plenty of time to linger, hike, take a dip in the pool or just soak in the quiet. All inclusive from Friday afternoon 6th June until Sunday lunch 8th June from €305.

Price info from €305 all inclusive (yoga, accommodation, meals)
Email address bliss.roma@gmail.com

