Yoga Weekend 7/8/9 March 2025

Yoga weekend in a magnificent Renaissance palace in Bolsena, about 1.5 hours drive from Roma. Frescoed walls, coffered decorated ceilings, four poster beds and Old Master paintings with cosy sofas and open fires. The Blue Gallery will be our Yoga room and the Osteria on the ground floor will prepare all our meals. This is a rare opportunity to stay in a palace that has preserved many original features over hundreds of years and is still lived in by the same noble family. Shared doubles €295 and singles €385 including all yoga and home cooked meals from Friday afternoon thru' Sunday lunchtime.

