14.1 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 28 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
6 Nations 2025
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Yoga Weekend 7/8/9 March 2025
Classifieds Health and Fitness

Yoga Weekend 7/8/9 March 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Yoga weekend in a magnificent Renaissance palace in Bolsena, about 1.5 hours drive from Roma. Frescoed walls, coffered decorated ceilings, four poster beds and Old Master paintings with cosy sofas and open fires. The Blue Gallery will be our Yoga room and the Osteria on the ground floor will prepare all our meals. This is a rare opportunity to stay in a palace that has preserved many original features over hundreds of years and is still lived in by the same noble family. Shared doubles €295 and singles €385 including all yoga and home cooked meals from Friday afternoon thru' Sunday lunchtime.

https://sarahblissyoga.com

General Info

Price info €295/€395
Email address bliss.roma@gmail.com

Youtube Video

Taco 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 2025

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Health and Fitness Household sales

Selling Indoor Speed Bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness Household sales

Toorx brx90 exercise bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Barefoot Massage for tourists. studio (vatican museums) or hotel

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted in Rome Health and Fitness

Psychologist, Psychotherapist (completing the training)

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

English prenatal course

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

English midwifery services

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Shiatsu Massage at your home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Relax - Beauty Massage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -