this massage technique is addressed to men and women, its an oil massage you receive on futon or carpets.
Its very good to solve problems of back pain or stiffness, its definitely the best technique if you have a strong body but it can be performed even in a soft way.
Have a try if you never had
francesca 3337441093 (whatsapp) pl book
Barefoot Massage for tourists. studio (vatican museums) or hotel
00192 Roma RM, Italia
