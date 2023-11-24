10.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 27 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Barefoot Massage for tourists. studio (vatican museums) or hotel
Classifieds Health and Fitness

Barefoot Massage for tourists. studio (vatican museums) or hotel

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

this massage technique is addressed to men and women, its an oil massage you receive on futon or carpets.

Its very good to solve problems of back pain or stiffness, its definitely the best technique if you have a strong body but it can be performed even in a soft way.

Have a try if you never had

francesca 3337441093 (whatsapp) pl book

General Info

Price info 60 studio - 70/hotel
Address 00192 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Barefoot Massage for tourists. studio (vatican museums) or hotel

00192 Roma RM, Italia

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Health and Fitness

Kalari Ashiatsu barefoot massage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Gym lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Relax - Beauty Massage

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Shiatsu Massage at your home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

Cycling in Rome, Lazio and nearby regions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness Household sales

Selling Indoor Speed Bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness Household sales

Toorx brx90 exercise bike

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Health and Fitness

English prenatal course

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -