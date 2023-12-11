15.6 C
Health and Fitness

Psychologist, Psychotherapist (completing the training)

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I am a qualified Psychologist and I am now completing my studies to become a qualified Psychotherapist. I have experience with kids, teenagers, adults and couples. In my work, I am willing to help people that look for support to better achieve a state of mental well being. I see my work as a support for people to better realize themselves, their desires, their job, improve communication, and overcome hard times, respecting their needs, beliefs and their individual characteristics. I am specialized in anxiety and depression treatment. I offer online therapy sessions.

General Info

Price info 45€ per session (1hr)
Email address fiore.ales1003@gmail.com
