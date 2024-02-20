Seeking University Librarian

This full-time staff position is responsible for the overall management, development, and strategic direction of the AUR Library. The University Librarian is responsible for daily supervision of the library, including maintenance and development of the collection (ca. 14,000 books and over 1,000 audio-visual items) and administration of the library budget, helping to ensure the effective delivery of its resources and supporting teaching, learning, and research.

The position reports to the Dean of Academic Affairs.

Salary range: will be determined based on the candidate's level of experience.

General

Manage, direct, and develop the AUR Library and assist with additional assignments, as needed, to carry out the mission of the University.

Specific

These include, but are not limited to:

Provide leadership for the library, aligning its mission and goals with university-level objectives

Develop and implement strategic plans for the library, aligning them with academic priorities

Develop and manage the library budget

Prepare and present the annual Outcomes Assessment of the department

Administer Library acquisitions and cataloging using Koha Library Software

Stay up-to-date on relevant technologies and advancements in library science

Promote awareness of the collections and develop external links to encourage use through various outreach activities

Assist and advise faculty and students searching for curricular and research sources, including course texts

Foster a program of information literacy in line with program learning outcomes

Supervise and develop the access to collections in all formats in the Library

Maintain records of acquisitions and usage data, in line with AUR accounting procedures and policies

Set and maintain library operational procedures, including reserve book usage, photocopying, library loan policy, inter-library loan policy

Foster a welcoming environment that promotes use of the library resources and space

Work with the Advancement Office to pursue external funding opportunities

Oversee activities of student assistants

Chair the Library Committee and work with other appropriate committees

Serve as University liaison to AMICAL

Other related duties as necessary

MA degree in Library Science or equivalent

Ability to work and collaborate with others fluently in English and Italian

Several years of progressively responsible experience in academic library management

Knowledge of current trends and technologies in library and information science

Good organizational and interpersonal skills

Experience in planning and budget management

Ability to relate to and liaise effectively with students, colleagues and external contacts

Ability to work equally effectively as a member of a team and independently

All applicants must have Italian work permit already obtained.

Applications from candidates belonging to protected categories under Law 68/99 will also be considered;

will also be considered; Applicants should submit CV and motivation letter to applications@aur.edu including ref: HR4/2024 University Librarian and the candidate's full name in the subject field.





APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: 15 March 2024

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.