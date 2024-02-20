17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 20 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Seeking University Librarian
Classifieds

Seeking University Librarian

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

This full-time staff position is responsible for the overall management, development, and strategic direction of the AUR Library. The University Librarian is responsible for daily supervision of the library, including maintenance and development of the collection (ca. 14,000 books and over 1,000 audio-visual items) and administration of the library budget, helping to ensure the effective delivery of its resources and supporting teaching, learning, and research.

The position reports to the Dean of Academic Affairs.

Salary range: will be determined based on the candidate's level of experience.

General

Manage, direct, and develop the AUR Library and assist with additional assignments, as needed, to carry out the mission of the University.

Specific

These include, but are not limited to:

  • Provide leadership for the library, aligning its mission and goals with university-level objectives
  • Develop and implement strategic plans for the library, aligning them with academic priorities
  • Develop and manage the library budget
  • Prepare and present the annual Outcomes Assessment of the department
  • Administer Library acquisitions and cataloging using Koha Library Software
  • Stay up-to-date on relevant technologies and advancements in library science
  • Promote awareness of the collections and develop external links to encourage use through various outreach activities
  • Assist and advise faculty and students searching for curricular and research sources, including course texts
  • Foster a program of information literacy in line with program learning outcomes
  • Supervise and develop the access to collections in all formats in the Library
  • Maintain records of acquisitions and usage data, in line with AUR accounting procedures and policies
  • Set and maintain library operational procedures, including reserve book usage, photocopying, library loan policy, inter-library loan policy
  • Foster a welcoming environment that promotes use of the library resources and space
  • Work with the Advancement Office to pursue external funding opportunities
  • Oversee activities of student assistants
  • Chair the Library Committee and work with other appropriate committees
  • Serve as University liaison to AMICAL
  • Other related duties as necessary
Required Qualifications
  • MA degree in Library Science or equivalent
  • Ability to work and collaborate with others fluently in English and Italian
  • Several years of progressively responsible experience in academic library management
  • Knowledge of current trends and technologies in library and information science
  • Good organizational and interpersonal skills
  • Experience in planning and budget management
  • Ability to relate to and liaise effectively with students, colleagues and external contacts
  • Ability to work equally effectively as a member of a team and independently
Application & Procedure
  • All applicants must have Italian work permit already obtained.
  • Applications from candidates belonging to protected categories under Law 68/99 will also be considered;
  • Applicants should submit CV and motivation letter to applications@aur.edu including ref: HR4/2024 University Librarian and the candidate's full name in the subject field. 
APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: 15 March 2024

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.

Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

One on One Learning Support Assistants - Marymount International School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted French and/or Spanish, German speaking

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Trinity School - Accademia Linguistica

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Camp Counselor Positions for Spring & Summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -