Experienced Romanophile English Teacher

Dedicated and passionate English teacher with experience in secondary and adult education, specialising in grammar, writing, and communication skills. Skills supporting diverse learners and fostering academic growth. Open to full-time opportunities in schools, training centers, or corporate environments. Strong interpersonal skills, adaptable, and committed to student success.
Start date negotiable. City area flexible. Resume and references upon request.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Colour Backstage: Intelligent Paints
Srilankan male house keeper, carer + driver
Rara Avis Experience concert and Welcome Drink