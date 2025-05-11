13.9 C
  3. Experienced Romanophile English Teacher
Classifieds Jobs wanted in Rome

Experienced Romanophile English Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Dedicated and passionate English teacher with experience in secondary and adult education, specialising in grammar, writing, and communication skills. Skills supporting diverse learners and fostering academic growth. Open to full-time opportunities in schools, training centers, or corporate environments. Strong interpersonal skills, adaptable, and committed to student success.

Start date negotiable. City area flexible. Resume and references upon request.

Marymount - International School Rome
Loyola
Loyola
Loyola
