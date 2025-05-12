22.4 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 12 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Northlands
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces national train strike on 17 May
News Transport

Italy faces national train strike on 17 May

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Train strike set to affect rail services across Italy.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on Saturday 17 May due to a 23-hour strike by railway workers employed by Trenitalia, Trenord and Italo.

The nationwide strike action is scheduled from 01.00 until 23.59 on Saturday, and comprises two 23-hour protests by the SGB and USB trade unions as well as an eight-hour strike by the national assembly of Ferrovio dello Stato railway employees from 09.00 to 17.00.

Unions are striking to demand the renewal of a national collective labour agreement in the rail sector.

The Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) warns that the industrial dispute could lead to changes to train timetables even before and after the strike, services, while the Trenitalia website recalls that a number of "essential" regional services will be guaranteed during the strike, at the following (weekend) times: from 07.00 to 10.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00.

Rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport may experience delays or cancellations.

More details are expected nearer the date of the strike.

We update our news of transport strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy check the transport ministry website.

Image: Termini Station, photo Wanted in Rome.

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy faces national train strike on 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy unions call off public transport strike on 1 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 21 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national train strike on Wednesday 19 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on 1 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 24 February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome bus strike on Thursday night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -