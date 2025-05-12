Italy faces national train strike on 17 May

Train strike set to affect rail services across Italy.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on Saturday 17 May due to a 23-hour strike by railway workers employed by Trenitalia, Trenord and Italo.

The nationwide strike action is scheduled from 01.00 until 23.59 on Saturday, and comprises two 23-hour protests by the SGB and USB trade unions as well as an eight-hour strike by the national assembly of Ferrovio dello Stato railway employees from 09.00 to 17.00.

Unions are striking to demand the renewal of a national collective labour agreement in the rail sector.

The Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) warns that the industrial dispute could lead to changes to train timetables even before and after the strike, services, while the Trenitalia website recalls that a number of "essential" regional services will be guaranteed during the strike, at the following (weekend) times: from 07.00 to 10.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00.

Rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport may experience delays or cancellations.

More details are expected nearer the date of the strike.

We update our news of transport strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy check the transport ministry website.

Image: Termini Station, photo Wanted in Rome.